Letter: North Korea acting in its own rational interest

There seems to be this constant fear that North Korea will attack Hawaii soon. Many will upsell the threat of North Korea, saying it is a crazed, irrational regime.

North Korea is not a threat and is rational. The use of its missiles is its way to show the world that it is still relevant. It is an integral part of the country's aid-maximization strategy, to coerce the U.S. and its allies to negotiate while extracting the most benefits for the regime.

North Korea's focus now centers around defensive realism: the Kim dynasty's survival above all else. The buildup of its military capabilities is necessary due to its insecurity about others' intentions.

A heavy hand with Pyongyang is needed. It will take stronger cooperation with South Korea and the understanding that dialogue must be pursued on a quid pro quo basis, in which all parties benefit.

Kevin Tangonan
Ewa Beach