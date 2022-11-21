Letter: North Korea acting in its own rational interest

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There seems to be this constant fear that North Korea will attack Hawaii soon. Many will upsell the threat of North Korea, saying it is a crazed, irrational regime.

North Korea is not a threat and is rational. The use of its missiles is its way to show the world that it is still relevant. It is an integral part of the country’s aid-maximization strategy, to coerce the U.S. and its allies to negotiate while extracting the most benefits for the regime.

North Korea’s focus now centers around defensive realism: the Kim dynasty’s survival above all else. The buildup of its military capabilities is necessary due to its insecurity about others’ intentions.

A heavy hand with Pyongyang is needed. It will take stronger cooperation with South Korea and the understanding that dialogue must be pursued on a quid pro quo basis, in which all parties benefit.

Kevin Tangonan

Ewa Beach

