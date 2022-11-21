Letter: Set up public shooting range in Kalaeloa

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In 2011, the Honolulu City Council sought to advance a public-private partnership to develop a shooting complex in Kalaeloa and passed Resolution 11-263 unanimously, seeding $50,000 in the budget toward the pursuit. Mayor Kirk Caldwell did not allocate the funds and subsequently the shooting complex never materialized.

With the closing of Koko Head Shooting Complex in East Oahu and the possibility of the passage of Bill 57, which would ban firearms in all public parks, the City Council should preserve a means to revisit the concept of housing an indoor firing range in Kalaeloa.

With the likes of Robert Stack, Paul Newman and Richard Boone being trained at Barbers Point Firing Range (Kalaeloa) during World War II, the city could be expanding upon that honor and showcase it. Better yet, revive it and make it open to the public.

Until a new public firing range is included in the revised and amended Oahu General Plan, Bill 57 needs to be defeated on all fronts.

Tom Berg

Ewa Beach

