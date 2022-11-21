comscore Letter: Set up public shooting range in Kalaeloa
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Set up public shooting range in Kalaeloa

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In 2011, the Honolulu City Council sought to advance a public-private partnership to develop a shooting complex in Kalaeloa and passed Resolution 11-263 unanimously, seeding $50,000 in the budget toward the pursuit. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Navy’s huge Red Hill mess far from resolved

Scroll Up