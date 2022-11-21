Off The News: Better Waikiki crime numbers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Crime in Waikiki appears to be easing, in every category except theft. At the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association’s annual Visitor Public Safety Summit, the Honolulu Police Department shared data showing that reported offenses such as burglary, assault and car break-ins are down, compared to 2021.

The fledgling “Safe and Sound” program has Waikiki’s thieves in its sights. At the summit, city Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said repeat offenders, including those arrested for misdemeanor theft, are now spending time in jail rather than being immediately released. Program partners will also be pressing for “more beds for people with mental health and drug and alcohol problems.”