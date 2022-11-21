comscore Off The News: Better Waikiki crime numbers
Off The News: Better Waikiki crime numbers

Crime in Waikiki appears to be easing, in every category except theft. At the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association’s annual Visitor Public Safety Summit, the Honolulu Police Department shared data showing that reported offenses such as burglary, assault and car break-ins are down, compared to 2021. Read more

