Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Better Waikiki crime numbers Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Crime in Waikiki appears to be easing, in every category except theft. At the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association’s annual Visitor Public Safety Summit, the Honolulu Police Department shared data showing that reported offenses such as burglary, assault and car break-ins are down, compared to 2021. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Crime in Waikiki appears to be easing, in every category except theft. At the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association’s annual Visitor Public Safety Summit, the Honolulu Police Department shared data showing that reported offenses such as burglary, assault and car break-ins are down, compared to 2021. The fledgling “Safe and Sound” program has Waikiki’s thieves in its sights. At the summit, city Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said repeat offenders, including those arrested for misdemeanor theft, are now spending time in jail rather than being immediately released. Program partners will also be pressing for “more beds for people with mental health and drug and alcohol problems.” Previous Story Editorial: Navy’s huge Red Hill mess far from resolved