The state last week won a court verdict over longstanding allegations of sexual assaults at the Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC).

But by no means is it off the hook.

On Wednesday, a federal jury found the state and former warden Eric G. Tanaka not liable for alleged sexual assaults committed by four guards against six inmates between 2013 and 2016. All four guards were fired, and two were found guilty earlier on sexual assault charges.

Clearly the state must do better to ensure the safety of the women in its custody, including better training and a full suite of working security cameras.