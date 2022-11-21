comscore Editorial: Finally, OHA gets on path to reform
Editorial: Finally, OHA gets on path to reform

On its surface, the news looks bad for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA): Yet another audit has reported evidence of potential fraud, waste and abuse. However, the audit, which was released Nov. 10 and examines OHA transactions between 2012 and 2016, actually indicates that the agency is and has been cleaning up its act. Read more

