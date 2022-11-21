comscore Kula Agricultural Park expansion bill advances
Hawaii News

Kula Agricultural Park expansion bill advances

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

The Maui County Council is moving along a bill to encourage local farming in an expansion area of the Kula Agricultural Park. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Nov. 10 - Nov. 17, 2022

Scroll Up