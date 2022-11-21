comscore Maui marine protection and research center proposed
Maui marine protection and research center proposed

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • MAUI OCEAN CENTER The Maui Ocean Center in Maalaea would be the site of a new $12 million marine science and research center under a proposal now being considered by Maui County.

    The Maui Ocean Center in Maalaea would be the site of a new $12 million marine science and research center under a proposal now being considered by Maui County.

The nonprofit associated with the Maui Ocean Center is proposing the construction of a four-story, $12 million building that would house a sea turtle hospital, coral nursery, research laboratories and classrooms on the aquarium’s property in Maalaea. Read more

