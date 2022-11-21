Maui marine protection and research center proposed
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:08 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
MAUI OCEAN CENTER
The Maui Ocean Center in Maalaea would be the site of a new $12 million marine science and research center under a proposal now being considered by Maui County.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree