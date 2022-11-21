comscore Navy a no-show at Red Hill remediation roundtable so far
Navy a no-show at Red Hill remediation roundtable so far

  By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

The Navy has yet to sign on to a roundtable convened by state and federal environmental regulators to share information and chart an action plan for remediating fuel contamination caused by the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Read more

