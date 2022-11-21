comscore Vital Statistics: Nov. 10 - Nov. 17, 2022
Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital Statistics: Nov. 10 – Nov. 17, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.

Each week, the Honolulu Star- ­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. Read more

Previous Story
Selections underway for Josh Green’s cabinet

Scroll Up