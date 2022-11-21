Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: Nov. 10 – Nov. 17, 2022 Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Nov. 10-17 >> Kristen Maliakailani Abarra and Christopher Keaka Keola Samson >> Joshua Robert Keali‘iho‘omalu Aina and Keaolani Mieko Mento >> Julian Javier Alaniz and Laura Ann Basaldua >> Monica Lei Andres Alejandro and Ashford Jules Aguiluz Ruiz >> Adam Zachary Arain and Elisa Michelle Banuelos >> Rhiannon Jade Archer and Anthony Michael Ruvolo >> Robby Yukio Asamura and Tina Fumiko Hirao >> Chandler Joseph Badeaux and Samantha Nicole Tullier >> David Craig Baumrucker and Brandy Ella-Nicole La Roux >> Rachel Lee Baxter and Philip Thomas Donahue IV >> David Clayton Bergens and April Rachelle Smith >> Sydney Black and Cade Fenton Moss >> Jamella Lenore Brown and Arthur Green Johnson Jr. >> Martin Robert Bushway and Caitlan Marie Osborn >> Camille Hermita Cadiz and John Ver Simon Invencion >> James Robert Cady and Rachel Gayle Seel >> Regine Mae Ubaldo Calo-Santos and Marvin Vidal Bernarte >> Felicia Marie Caputo and Chace Kenneth Clarence Taber >> Patrick Ryan Carroll and Belinda Josephine Garcia >> Ann Leilani Caywood and Warren Keith Caywood >> Wai Kee Chan and Baron Jon Obata >> Victoria Yumiko Chau and Ronald Mederic Vigeant III >> Yitong Chen and Shaocheng Yang >> Gemina Mei-Ling Chong and Dustin Ruben Amodo >> Ernesto Cisneros Otero and Amber Adwoa Picchi >> Sidney Alyssa Clark and Joselin Sanetd Mullo Cruz >> Amber Nicole Cloyd and Shaun William Travis >> Jose Bernardo Cordero and Maritza Fe Rodriguez >> Rebecca Lee Cowen and Timothy Joseph Williams >> Sydney Brooke Daugette and Blake Anthony Trejo >> Patrick Eugene Deao and Shelby Lee Wilson >> Christine Wargo Deatrick and Robert Joseph Doern >> Robert John Devera Delim and Chanel Nohealani Ashimine-Morris >> Lorena Flores Escober and Glenford Pigao Balboa >> Cathy Katrina Evans and Rufino David Devillanueva >> Christa Frances Fleshman and Alexander Arnold Nehajenko >> Jevonne Shatana Foster and Tyler Leith Jernigan >> Jeremy Mark Goldstone and Geraldine Y. Eang >> Eduardo Gonzalez Barrientos and April Marie Mijares Manaloto >> Lisa Marie Greenacre and Leonard Anthony Cupo >> Ashley Katherine Elizabeth Grimm and Jeremy Vincent Tanaka >> Cedrick Dewayne Guillory and Carlene Elizabeth Hardaway >> Brandi Leilani Halemano and Christopher Leo Kaiali‘ili‘i Wacheu Kamaka >> Sheldon Hidemi Hanagami and Mary Esther Candia >> Adrienne Michelle Hightower and Salvador Alejandro De La Torre Gonzalez >> Harlan Dru Hodges and Kelli Denise Edwards >> Jayne Ann Howell and David Keith Macadam >> Nicole Marie James and Matthew Philip Stilin >> William Dewayne Johnson and Tracey Lynn Henry >> Emil James Gamiao Juan and Shanna-Joan Guillermo Abuan >> Keoki Jerome Kanona Kanoa Kapoi-Halemano and Rachelle Anne Leigh Marie Esmena-Faria >> Jin Woo Kim and Allyson Maniego Reyes >> Sergey Sergeevich Korolyov and Ashley Taylor Mcauley >> Alison Aiko Koyanagi and Kazuya Jason Lathrop >> Amanda Mae Lacanic and Justin Martinez >> Joseph Michael Lattimore and Elisa Asuncion Plaza >> Tyler Matthew Law and Max Law >> Amy Lin and Roger Ling >> Leeza Elizabeth Lorenzo and Roberto Clemente Vera >> Alexa Benedetta Martinez and Christopher Robert Edwards >> Pavel Matveev and Ekaterina Kuznetsova >> Taylor Scott McClure and Tessa Felisha Dejkunchorn-Barton >> Chester Shane McVay and Ramie Lynn Bailey >> Stephanie Ann Merget and Joshua Akira Nakazawa >> Jamison Charles Miller and Amber Nicole Lazorko >> Amanda April Montoya and Jamie-Leigh Au‘ilinani Miyoko Ronolo >> Michael Jason Nannini and Jodi Kealoha Giaccaglia >> Andrew Tanh Nguyen and Amy Madoka Mckee >> Ariel Kekoa Osorio Jr. and Camille Kaleoonalani Popejoy >> Tristan Cyle Peterman and Elise Noel Bascom >> Garrison Miles Quisano and Kristi Theresa Molina >> Braden Daniel Rankin and Marcy Kathryn Masko >> Courtney Elizabeth Rodriguez and Logan Bradlee Holsapple >> Edward Stephen Rynkoski III and Elizabeth Denise Woodall >> Javanna Raquel Saavedra and Jonathan Vince Scoggins >> Marcos Maravilla Sanchez and Priscilla Leilani Jimenez >> Robert Edward Sanguinetti and Brenda Patricia Loukes >> Donovan Hanale Sarno and Breanna Nicole Kantor >> Tova La’Gila Scott and Kenrick Marquis Pete >> Jason Titipon Seth and Amanda Shea Blevins >> Robert Michael Shaw and Catherine Cybill Conlan >> Alison Jean Sheridan and Peter John Van Deusen Jr. >> Michael Jon Singer and Shelley Ann Briere >> Darian Charles Smith and Amanda Candy Marie Raymond >> Mei Li Olivia Jeanne Swanson and Kyler Takumi Mikami >> Tomas Juanito Tigley and Maecie Shey Ganiron Esperanza >> Jose Roberto Tobias and Yolanda Marie Pasillas >> James Anthony Lawrence Toghia and Margery Ruth Sanchez >> Dena Anne Tomko and Michael Gordon Bender Sr. >> Robert Turpen and Kasi Mari Onaga >> Lisa Misae Uehara and Kimberly Hinako Sato >> Vernadine Asako Roselani Vickers and Kia Yumi Ann Hasegawa >> Jennifer Elsa Viloria and Jonathan Joanino Pascua >> Andre Demetrius Weatherford and Kori Kanoelani Kiesel >> Robert Joseph Welch III and Jerilyn Julie Deguair BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Nov. 10-17 >> Dilsher Van Singh Bhachu >> Walden Kia‘ainakeikikoioewa Velasco Bradley >> Kyzten Eli Kamakanui Kaniho Etrata >> Xarius-Jaxon Kaimana Liwai Marcelino >> Navea Kelena‘ala‘ilonoa‘ili McShane >> Kailani Mello >> Kahimoku Nehemiah Aleong Mokulehua >> Gunner Florentino Nalls- Pascual >> Angela Sophia Ortiz >> Frankie Jo Pomella >> Kalaimoku Malamalamaokamauliola Revilla Previous Story Selections underway for Josh Green’s cabinet