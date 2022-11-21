NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started at linebacker in the win over the Jets, contributing two tackles (one solo).

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was elevated to the active roster against the Chargers and played on special teams but didn’t register any tackles.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers defensive end: Had successive solo stops in the first quarter against the Chiefs. He dropped Clyde Edwards Helaire after three yards and then stopped Travis Kelse after one yard following a Kansas City timeout. It is the first time in his career he has had solo tackles two weeks in a row.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Contributed an important fumble recovery in the fourth quarter. Gilman had his lone tackle earlier in that drive and teammed with Nick Niemann to hold Skyy Moore to two yards on a punt return.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Cardinals linebacker: The Cardinals play on Monday night against the 49ers in Mexico City.

>> Mika Tafua, free agent defensive end: The Cowboys released him from the practice squad.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: He started at defensive tackle despite missing practice this week, collecting five tackles (three solo) in the loss to the Eagles. Three of his stops were on quarterback Jalen Hurts, the other two were on tailback Miles Sanders.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made a field goal and an extra-point attempt in the loss to the Commanders. His make was a chip shot from 29 yards away. He only handled three kickoffs, and one of them was a failed onside kick.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: Was active for the loss to the Patriots despite missing two practices during the week but didn’t get off the bench.

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Bounced back with another victory, this time over the Bears. Mariota hit 13 of his 20 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He ran for another score, carrying the ball a career-high 13 times for 25 yards. He wasn’t sacked at all in the game, the first time since Week 1 against the Saints.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Miami had a bye this week.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: Was among the last players off the bench in the loss to the Bengals, but still made an impact with a solo tackle and a pass battered down. Alualu earned the Steelers’ Ed Block Courage Award earlier in the week, which is voted on by players to honor a peer who has come back from injury.