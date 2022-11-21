The Wahine honor senior Mylana Byrd after sweep
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
- Updated 11:45 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mylana Byrd was covered with lei following festivities held in her honor as UH’s lone senior.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Amber Igiede hit over a double block. Igiede hit .593 without an error.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s lone senior Mylana Byrd was introduced to the crowd after Sunday’s sweep of Cal State Bakersfield on senior night. Byrd punted an “Angry Birds” theme volleyball into the stands.
