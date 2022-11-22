comscore Column: Carbon cashback rebates for all residents, for years to come
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Carbon cashback rebates for all residents, for years to come

  • By Joe Calavita, Ron Reilly and Bobbie Dee Best
  • Today
  • Updated 6:05 p.m.

Hawaii’s Legislature was justifiably proud of providing to all residents a rebate this year that benefits low-income families in particular. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: End net energy metering so everyone pays fairly

Scroll Up