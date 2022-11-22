Editorial | Letters Letter: Provide way to use IRA for medical expenses Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Congress is currently looking at tax breaks. Therefore, I propose a tax break for seniors who need access to excellent medical care without fear of financial ruin. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Congress is currently looking at tax breaks. Therefore, I propose a tax break for seniors who need access to excellent medical care without fear of financial ruin. Please contact your members of Congress and propose a bipartisan bill that would be similar to the current qualified charitable distribution but for medical purposes. It would be called an IRA QMD or qualified medical distribution. The taxpayer would retain receipts of all eligible medical expenses during the calendar year and would request the total eligible reimbursement from his or her IRA once per year. Eligible expenses would include all items presently allowed as “medical deductions” by the IRS. Jane Katayama Aina Haina EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: End net energy metering so everyone pays fairly