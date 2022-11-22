Letter: Provide way to use IRA for medical expenses

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Congress is currently looking at tax breaks. Therefore, I propose a tax break for seniors who need access to excellent medical care without fear of financial ruin.

Please contact your members of Congress and propose a bipartisan bill that would be similar to the current qualified charitable distribution but for medical purposes. It would be called an IRA QMD or qualified medical distribution. The taxpayer would retain receipts of all eligible medical expenses during the calendar year and would request the total eligible reimbursement from his or her IRA once per year. Eligible expenses would include all items presently allowed as “medical deductions” by the IRS.

Jane Katayama

Aina Haina

