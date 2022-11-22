Letter: Ranked-choice voting didn’t work in Alaska

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On June 17, it was announced that Hawaii would implement ranked-choice voting (RCV) for special elections. I don’t remember anyone asking the voters in Hawaii if they wanted RCV. A simple yes or no vote would have been sufficient.

We’ve all seen the fiasco RCV has caused in Alaska. RCV gives the incumbents an advantage, so those in power, stay in power. Once again, our representatives have chosen not to represent the voters, the people who elect them. If they really represented the people, they would have asked them about RCV. They don’t, so they didn’t.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

