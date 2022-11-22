comscore Off The News: More debris at Papahanaumokuakea
Off The News: More debris at Papahanaumokuakea

The latest cleanup expedition to Papahanau- mokuakea Marine National Monument has returned with nearly 53 tons of marine debris — including more than 48 tons of “ghost nets” left behind by fishing operations that had caught on reefs or washed up on shorelines, and more than 4 tons of plastic debris. Read more

