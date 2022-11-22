comscore A simple, seasonal solution
Crave | The Little Foodie

A simple, seasonal solution

  • By Mariko Jackson
  • Nov. 22, 2022
  • PHOTO BY MARIKO JACKSON

Once, I made 12 pies for a friends-and-family dinner. When I was starting the sixth, I had serious regrets. Read more

Previous Story
A delicious, cinnamon-scented apple pie
Next Story
Hot and new

Scroll Up