Enhance your Thanksgiving dinner experience with Margotto Hawaii’s special menu available on the holiday (Nov. 24). The restaurant is offering a multicourse dinner with dishes that are elevated with shaves of seasonal truffles. Hawaii executive chef Yohei Yaghishita prepares exquisite plates such as chilled shiitake chawanmushi with sautéed matsutake in a lavish bonito dashi, slow-cooked pork ragu linguine finished with butter and Parmesan, pan-roasted Cornish game hen stuffed with truffle risotto, and more.

Enlighten your taste buds and pair a number of courses with the eatery’s autumn black Burgundian truffles ($3/gram) or Italian winter truffles ($13/gram). Cost for this extravagant dinner is $100, plus the price of truffles.

For more information, visit margotto-hawaii.com or call 808-592-8500.

A very merry holiday

Jamba Hawaii is making the holidays even brighter with its festive new flavor, Merry Orange Cranberry. Treat your taste buds to the cool and refreshing flavors of orange juice, orange sherbet, orange cranberry and coconut whip, which offer a sweet combination. Available in small, medium and large sizes, you can pick up this yummy treat at all 26 Jamba Hawaii locations.

Jamba Hawaii is also bringing back its popular gift card promotion for Jamba Rewards members to get on top of your gift shopping. It makes for the perfect stocking stuffer, and those who purchase $25 in gift cards will receive a free $5 gift card.

For more information, visit jambahawaii.com.

Beautiful brew blend

On Dec. 1, Koa Coffee launches its limited-time specialty release blend, the Kona-Panama Geisha. The Geisha comprises a unique flavor profile dominated by intense floral and bergamot citrus notes, while the Kona coffee is recognized for its delicate, sweet and fruity flavor, and is notorious for syrupy, spicy and nutty notes. The harmonization of the two flavorful coffees collectively bring forward an extraordinary balance with notable hints of jasmine, lemongrass, passion fruit, blood orange, black tea, panela and bergamot.

Each bag of Kona-Panama Geisha coffee contains 12 ounces of whole-bean coffee and is available exclusively online at koacoffee.com.

A gourmet feast

Dean & Deluca Hawaii at The Ritz Carlton Residence, Waikiki Beach presents a Thanksgiving feast at its deli now through Nov. 25. All items are sold by the pound with a selection of entrées including Thanksgiving turkey ($32/pound), mango-glazed ham with roasted pineapple and figs ($32/pound), and blue cheese-crusted beef tenderloin ($32/pound). Meanwhile, the sides are $15 per pound and offer choices such as duck confit stuffing, foie gras gravy, horseradish mashed potatoes, honey-glazed root vegetables and cranberry sauce.

“We wanted to offer our guests the opportunity to enjoy and perhaps be inspired to pick up extra items … to bring to (their) upcoming Thanksgiving gathering,” states president Yohei Takahashi.

For large orders, call 808-729-9720 or visit deandeluca-hawaii.com/contact.