Cone sushi becomes a complete hand-held meal with this makeover that adds protein and veggies to the usual starch. Read more

The mushrooms, carrots, lentils and spinach also give the sushi — called inarizushi in Japanese — a more colorful look, thus the “kalakoa” name. Cone sushi is normally pretty monochromatic.

If a holiday potluck is in your near future, here’s a dish that’s different, and easy to transport to the party.

Kalakoa Cone Sushi

Ingredients:

• 4 large dry shiitakes

• 1 cup hot water

• 2 cups vegetable broth

• 1/4 cup carrots, finely diced

• 1 cup brown rice

• 1/2 cup dry lentils

• 4 ounces spinach, chopped, about 1 cup

• 8-10 cone sushi wrappers, also called inarizushi (sold in Asian markets and some supermarkets, usually refrigerated near the tofu)

• 1/4 cup liquid from wrapper packet

Directions:

Soak mushrooms in hot water until soft. Remove, reserving soaking liquid. Squeeze out excess liquid; remove stems and discard. Dice caps (you should have about 1/2 cup).

Combine vegetable broth with mushroom-soaking liquid in medium pot and bring to boil. Add carrots, rice and lentils. Simmer 15-20 minutes, until rice is tender. Add more water if necessary during cooking; or, if you end up with too much water, drain once rice is cooked.

Add spinach while mixture is hot, stirring it in as it wilts.

Remove sushi cones from package, using enclosed liquid to season rice mixture.

Carefully open cones and fill each with a scoop of rice mixture. Pack firmly.

Makes 8-10 cones, depending on size of wrappers. Any leftover rice may be served by itself.

Approximate nutrient analysis per cone sushi: 250 calories, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 32 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 12 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.