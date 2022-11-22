Winner, winner chicken dinner
- By Nadine Kam
-
Nov. 22, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A holy pairing The popular Korean late-night combo of chicken and beer, “chimek,” has taken on the trendier name of “chineunim,” a reference to chicken and Haneunim (God).
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Cheese powder-dusted french fries ($15.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Cheese-topped tteokbokki and ramen ($35.95)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Seafood pancakes ($24.95) with veggies, shrimp and tako
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Honeyed meatballs ($31.95)
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Sea snail salad ($34.95)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree