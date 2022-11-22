comscore Winner, winner chicken dinner
  • By Nadine Kam
  • Nov. 22, 2022

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A holy pairing The popular Korean late-night combo of chicken and beer, “chimek,” has taken on the trendier name of “chineunim,” a reference to chicken and Haneunim (God).

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Cheese powder-dusted french fries ($15.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Cheese-topped tteokbokki and ramen ($35.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Seafood pancakes ($24.95) with veggies, shrimp and tako

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Honeyed meatballs ($31.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Sea snail salad ($34.95)

Just as quickly as trends emerge in K-pop, so do culinary linguistics. Read more

