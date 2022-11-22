comscore City to ramp up enforcement of fines for illegal Oahu vacation rentals
Hawaii News

City to ramp up enforcement of fines for illegal Oahu vacation rentals

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi put owners and operators of illegal vacation rentals on notice Monday that the city is hiring a collection agency to handle the fines —up to $10,000 per day. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Elaine Panlilio and Joan Gachuhi

Scroll Up