Former union boss Brian Ahakuelo convicted of wire fraud, embezzlement

Hawaii News

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
The former business manager of a Hawaii labor union accused by federal prosecutors of rigging a vote to raise dues and using members’ money to fund his family’s opulent lifestyle — including a multimonth excursion to Las Vegas — was found guilty on all counts Monday. Read more

