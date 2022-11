Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has promoted Elaine Panlilio to AOAO unit manager in commercial lines sales. Panlilio has 16 years of experience in the insurance industry and has been at Atlas Insurance for 14 years. She is a certified risk manager, certified insurance counselor and certified insurance service representative.

Global surgical nonprofit Operation Smile has hired Joan Gachuhi as director of development for U.S. philanthropy in the West Coast region. Her territory covers Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho and Hawaii. Previously, Gachuhi worked for over 15 years in the nonprofit sector in various capacities including fund development, event coordination and project management.

