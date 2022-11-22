comscore Waikiki man indicted for unregistered firearm
Hawaii News

Waikiki man indicted for unregistered firearm

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

A Waikiki man who led police on a car chase that ended with officials confiscating a loaded unregistered assault rifle stashed in the vehicle’s trunk pleaded not guilty Monday in federal court. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Elaine Panlilio and Joan Gachuhi

Scroll Up