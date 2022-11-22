comscore Punahou WR Macapulay overcomes obstacles to rebuild his life
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou WR Macapulay overcomes obstacles to rebuild his life

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Noah Macapulay (13) catches a pass for a touchdown during a High School Football game against Castle at Castle High School in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Punahou’s Noah Macapulay (13) catches a pass for a touchdown during a High School Football game against Castle at Castle High School in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou wide receiver Noah Macapulay has 40 receptions for 610 yards and nine TDs this season.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Punahou wide receiver Noah Macapulay has 40 receptions for 610 yards and nine TDs this season.

  • JAMM AQUINO/ JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Noah Macapulay

    JAMM AQUINO/ JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Noah Macapulay

Noah Macapulay is a builder, but he is an even better rebuilder. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine honor senior Mylana Byrd after sweep
Next Story
Television and radio – Nov. 22, 2022

Scroll Up