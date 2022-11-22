Waipahu moves up in football top 10 after latest win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a second week in a row, Waipahu moved up in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

Previously, the Marauders vaulted over Kapolei to the No. 6 spot after a comeback win over Kapaa. This time, Waipahu’s 35-10 win over ‘Iolani has swayed voters, who pushed the Marauders up to No. 5, their highest ranking of the year.

Saint Louis dropped to No. 6.

Waipahu (11-1) will meet Konawaena for the Division I state title on Saturday. The Wildcats made a big move in the poll, moving from No. 10 to No. 7 after a stunning 27-24 comeback win over Aiea.

Kahuku collected all 10 first-place votes and remained at No. 1 for a 15th week in a row.

Since Week 2, the panel of coaches and media has made the defending Open Division state champion a unanimous selection.

Kahuku will battle ILH champion Punahou for the Open Division crown on Friday night.

D-II state finalists King Kekaulike and Waimea received votes for the first time this season but did not crack the Top 10. They will meet for the state crown on Saturday afternoon.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Nov. 21, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (10) (11-2) 100 1

> def. No. 4 Campbell 32-7

> next: vs. Punahou, Friday

2. Punahou (9-1) 90 2

> def. No. 3 Mililani 52-24

> next: vs. Kahuku, Friday

3. Mililani (7-5) 74 3

> lost to No. 2 Punahou 52-24

4. Campbell (7-4) 66 4

5. Waipahu (11-1) 57 6

> won at ‘Iolani 35-10

> next: vs. Konawaena, Saturday

6. Saint Louis (4-5) 45 5

7. Konawaena (10-1) 40 10

> def No. 9 Aiea 27-24

> next: vs. Waipahu, Saturday

8. Kapolei (6-5) 26 7

9. Aiea (8-4) 19 9

> lost at No. 10 Konawaena 27-24

10. ‘Iolani (9-1) 10 8

> lost to No. 6 Waipahu 35-10