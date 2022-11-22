Hawaii Prep World | Sports Waipahu moves up in football top 10 after latest win By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:57 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! For a second week in a row, Waipahu moved up in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. For a second week in a row, Waipahu moved up in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Previously, the Marauders vaulted over Kapolei to the No. 6 spot after a comeback win over Kapaa. This time, Waipahu’s 35-10 win over ‘Iolani has swayed voters, who pushed the Marauders up to No. 5, their highest ranking of the year. Saint Louis dropped to No. 6. Waipahu (11-1) will meet Konawaena for the Division I state title on Saturday. The Wildcats made a big move in the poll, moving from No. 10 to No. 7 after a stunning 27-24 comeback win over Aiea. Kahuku collected all 10 first-place votes and remained at No. 1 for a 15th week in a row. Since Week 2, the panel of coaches and media has made the defending Open Division state champion a unanimous selection. Kahuku will battle ILH champion Punahou for the Open Division crown on Friday night. D-II state finalists King Kekaulike and Waimea received votes for the first time this season but did not crack the Top 10. They will meet for the state crown on Saturday afternoon. Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 Nov. 21, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kahuku (10) (11-2) 100 1 > def. No. 4 Campbell 32-7 > next: vs. Punahou, Friday 2. Punahou (9-1) 90 2 > def. No. 3 Mililani 52-24 > next: vs. Kahuku, Friday 3. Mililani (7-5) 74 3 > lost to No. 2 Punahou 52-24 4. Campbell (7-4) 66 4 5. Waipahu (11-1) 57 6 > won at ‘Iolani 35-10 > next: vs. Konawaena, Saturday 6. Saint Louis (4-5) 45 5 7. Konawaena (10-1) 40 10 > def No. 9 Aiea 27-24 > next: vs. Waipahu, Saturday 8. Kapolei (6-5) 26 7 9. Aiea (8-4) 19 9 > lost at No. 10 Konawaena 27-24 10. ‘Iolani (9-1) 10 8 > lost to No. 6 Waipahu 35-10 Also receiving votes: King Kekaulike 8, Waimea 6, Kapaa 3, Lahainaluna 2, Nanakuli 2, Maui 1, Honokaa 1. Previous Story Wahine honor senior Mylana Byrd after sweep Next Story Television and radio – Nov. 22, 2022