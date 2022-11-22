Scoreboard – Nov. 22, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Consolation: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, 9:30 a.m.; Ohio State vs. Cincinnati, noon.

Semifinals: Creighton vs. Arkansas, 3 p.m.; San Diego State vs. Arizona, 5:30 p.m. Games at the Lahaina Civic Center.

College men: Big Island Holiday

Classics, Central Oklahoma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Fifth place: Texas Tech/Louisville winner vs. Ohio State/Cincinnati winner, 9:30 a.m. Seventh place: Texas Tech/Louisville loser vs. Ohio State/Cincinnati loser, 2:30 p.m. Final: Creighton/Arkansas winner vs. San Diego State/Arizona winner, noon. Third place, Creighton/Arkansas loser vs. San

Diego State/Arizona loser, 5 p.m. Games at the Lahaina Civic Center.

College men: Big Island Holiday Classics, Colorado-Colorado Springs vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic

Auditorium.

ILH

Girls JV

Wednesday

Kamehameha-Blue 1, Punahou-Gold 0

Saturday

‘Iolani 1, Punahou-Blue 1

Kamehameha-White 3, Punahou-Gold 1

Boys JV

Wednesday

‘Iolani 0, Punahou-Gold 0

Saturday

Punahou-Blue 2, ‘Iolani 0

Mid-Pacific 2, Kamehameha-White 0

Monday

Punahou-Blue 1, Mid-Pacific 0

OIA

Eastern Division

Saturday

Girls JV

Kaiser 4, Kalani 1

Kaiser 5, Roosevelt 0

Kalani 5, Roosevelt 0