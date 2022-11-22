Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 22, 2022 Today Updated 10:38 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Consolation: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, 9:30 a.m.; Ohio State vs. Cincinnati, noon. Semifinals: Creighton vs. Arkansas, 3 p.m.; San Diego State vs. Arizona, 5:30 p.m. Games at the Lahaina Civic Center. College men: Big Island Holiday Classics, Central Oklahoma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Fifth place: Texas Tech/Louisville winner vs. Ohio State/Cincinnati winner, 9:30 a.m. Seventh place: Texas Tech/Louisville loser vs. Ohio State/Cincinnati loser, 2:30 p.m. Final: Creighton/Arkansas winner vs. San Diego State/Arizona winner, noon. Third place, Creighton/Arkansas loser vs. San Diego State/Arizona loser, 5 p.m. Games at the Lahaina Civic Center. College men: Big Island Holiday Classics, Colorado-Colorado Springs vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. ILH Girls JV Wednesday Kamehameha-Blue 1, Punahou-Gold 0 Saturday ‘Iolani 1, Punahou-Blue 1 Kamehameha-White 3, Punahou-Gold 1 Boys JV Wednesday ‘Iolani 0, Punahou-Gold 0 Saturday Punahou-Blue 2, ‘Iolani 0 Mid-Pacific 2, Kamehameha-White 0 Monday Punahou-Blue 1, Mid-Pacific 0 OIA Eastern Division Saturday Girls JV Kaiser 4, Kalani 1 Kaiser 5, Roosevelt 0 Kalani 5, Roosevelt 0 Previous Story Television and radio – Nov. 22, 2022