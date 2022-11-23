Letter: ACLU shouldn’t sue over sidewalk obstructions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing Maui County for removing clutter from the sidewalks so citizens who pay taxes can walk the streets free of the obstructions and hazards. Read more

Isn’t there a law against using the public sidewalks as storage for your private property? The ACLU needs to get its act together.

Cliff Toyama

Moanalua

