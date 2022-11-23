Editorial | Letters Letter: ACLU shouldn’t sue over sidewalk obstructions Today Updated 12:14 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing Maui County for removing clutter from the sidewalks so citizens who pay taxes can walk the streets free of the obstructions and hazards. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing Maui County for removing clutter from the sidewalks so citizens who pay taxes can walk the streets free of the obstructions and hazards. Isn’t there a law against using the public sidewalks as storage for your private property? The ACLU needs to get its act together. Cliff Toyama Moanalua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Provide way to use IRA for medical expenses