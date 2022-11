Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The only reason county police chiefs and counties make rules for issuing permits to carry firearms is that current state law puts issuance in the hands of the chiefs. Each county makes its own rules, which makes issuing firearms permits inconsistent across the state (“Draft law bans firearms at many sites on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 30).

The rules for issuing firearms permits should be consistent under state law and compliant with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen.

The Legislature should craft a law based on the Second Amendment and the Bruen decision, but the prevailing approach is to seek ways to deny those rights rather than to permit them.

Hawaii’s legislators, the City Council and the police chief regard Hawaii’s law-abiding citizens as simply potential criminals. Added requirements to qualify for permits are intended to delay and to deny permit applicants.

Hawaii’s citizens can take comfort that under the current regime, only police and criminals will carry firearms.

Michael Lee

Maunalani Heights

