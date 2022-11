Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our Special Olympics team, the Rainbows, are so grateful to the University of Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman for her selfless service to the community.

On a Sunday afternoon last month, Coach Beeman brought members of the UH Rainbow Wahine team to our practice along with members of the men’s team.

We practice outdoors on a community park court, and the UH athletes instructed us on various plays and skills as we were preparing for the Oahu Area Games.

Coach Beeman’s dedication, service and caring are an inspiration to us.

Through her efforts, 19 Special Olympics athletes had a great day.

Paul Epstein

Hawaii Kai

