Space Force establishes its first regional command in Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The new command will initially be made up of fewer than a hundred troops, known as Guardians.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Gen. Chance Saltzman, middle, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force, watched Tuesday as the Space Force’s flag was unfurled during an activation ceremony for U.S. Space Force Indo-­Pacific Command at Camp Smith.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Brig. Gen. Anthony J. Mastalir, commander of the U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, speaks during an activation ceremony for U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific Command at Camp Smith on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir will lead the new organization, which initially will be made up of fewer than a hundred troops, known as Guardians. Read more

