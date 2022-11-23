Thanksgiving travel bustling, but Hawaii eyeing weak festive season
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:14 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lindsey and Brandon Pyne of Dover, Del., were flying back to the mainland after their third pre-Thanksgiving trip to Hawaii in a row.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Holiday travelers craned their necks to read the flight departure board at Terminal 1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Charles Sun wheeled his daughters, Laurie, 8, left, and Livia, 6, atop their luggage on their way to the Hawaiian Airlines bag check Tuesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The family was traveling home to Los Angeles.