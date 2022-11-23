comscore Thanksgiving travel bustling, but Hawaii eyeing weak festive season
Hawaii News

Thanksgiving travel bustling, but Hawaii eyeing weak festive season

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lindsey and Brandon Pyne of Dover, Del., were flying back to the mainland after their third pre-­Thanksgiving trip to Hawaii in a row.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lindsey and Brandon Pyne of Dover, Del., were flying back to the mainland after their third pre-­Thanksgiving trip to Hawaii in a row.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Holiday travelers craned their necks to read the flight departure board at Terminal 1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Holiday travelers craned their necks to read the flight departure board at Terminal 1 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Charles Sun wheeled his daughters, Laurie, 8, left, and Livia, 6, atop their luggage on their way to the Hawaiian Airlines bag check Tuesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The family was traveling home to Los Angeles.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Charles Sun wheeled his daughters, Laurie, 8, left, and Livia, 6, atop their luggage on their way to the Hawaiian Airlines bag check Tuesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The family was traveling home to Los Angeles.

Hawaii’s visitor industry is now starting to remove festive season restrictions, such as requiring a particular length of stay for bookings, while adding value-added deals. Read more

Previous Story
City to ramp up enforcement of fines for illegal Oahu vacation rentals

Scroll Up