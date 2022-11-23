Hawaii Grown: Washington’s Wayne Taulapapa has a season to remember

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wayne Taulapapa wasn’t there at Husky Stadium last season when Jayden de Laura, the then-Washington State quarterback and Saint Louis School alum, planted a Cougars flag in the middle of the field following WSU’s biggest win in the 113-year history of the rivalry game.

But, boy, he’s heard about it.

“I do feel the same (as my teammates who were here),” Taulapapa said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I heard about it even all the way out in Virginia how serious this game is for the Huskies. There’s a lot of pride in this game.”

The former Virginia running back and Punahou School alumnus has made the most of his one season as a graduate student at UW after serving a two-year mission in Nicaragua, where he learned to speak Spanish, and then playing four seasons with the Cavaliers.

While he’s yet to experience an Apple Cup, which will happen Saturday night in Pullman, Wash., he has been in a rivalry game just as big while wearing a Husky uniform.

Two weeks ago, UW went down to Eugene, Ore., and upset Oregon, which many, if not most, UW alumni would argue is an even bigger rival than the Cougars.

“It was one of the most memorable wins of my college career,” Taulapapa said of the Huskies’ 37-34 victory over the Ducks that knocked them out of contention for the College Football Playoff. “Especially in their stadium, where it was so loud and the atmosphere was really awesome. We all came together to support each other in a hostile environment and it was exciting to see all the hard work we’ve put into this come to life.”

Taulapapa has brought leadership and a physical presence to the running back room and has helped UW’s resurgence in 2022 from an offensively challenged group to a team that leads the FBS in first downs, passing offense and third-down completion percentage and is fifth in total offense and seventh in scoring offense.

In 11 games, Taulapapa leads the Huskies with 653 rushing yards and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He’s scored nine touchdowns on the ground and another receiving.

At the beginning of the season, when announcing Taulapapa would open as the starting running back, UW coach Kalen DeBoer said Taulapapa “might be one of the most mature guys on our football team.”

Taulapapa appreciates UW’s first-year coaching staff.

“The schemes and all of the plays that he (designs) to allow us to excel in whatever role he has us in has been awesome,” Tauapapa said of DeBoer. “They put us in the best paths toward success and obviously it’s a very explosive offense. Coach (offensive coordinator Ryan) Grubb has a great mind and Coach DeBoer as well. They break down defenses and give us so much to unpack in the offense that it has been exciting to be a part of.”

Washington (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12), which is No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, still has an outside shot at reaching the Pac-12 title game, but a win over Washington State would mean a 10-win season and a worthy bowl appearance.

Saturday’s game in Pullman, Wash., kicks off at 7:30 p.m. local time. Taulapapa said he doesn’t know the weather forecast, which is currently 33 degrees with a 17% chance of rain at kickoff that could eventually turn into snow.

“I hear it gets really cold out in Pullman,” Taulapapa said. “I’ve never played in a snow game. I think the coldest game I played in was around 28 (degrees), which was at Virginia Tech my freshman year, and that was crazy cold. But no snow.”

It’s hard to believe it’s been eight years since Taulapapa put on one of the most memorable performances in a state football high school championship game in Hawaii.

As a Punahou junior, Taulapapa rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns, only to see opposing quarterback McKenzie Milton throw for 421 yards and seven touchdowns in Mililani’s 53-45 win.

The Buffanblu will return to the state championship for the first time since on Friday night, when Punahou plays Kahuku at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.

Taulapapa, who grew up in Laie, won’t be cheering for his alma mater. His allegiance lies with his brother, Clyde, a running back for the Red Raiders who hasn’t played since the Kapolei game in late September due to injury.

“I’ve got to go with the hometown,” Taulapapa said. “Especially because my brother plays for (Kahuku). He’s put in a lot of hard work with those guys. But they are two great teams and it should be a great game.”

With so much going on, Taulapapa has also gone through an extremely rough time following the shootings at Virginia that left three football players — Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry — dead.

Chandler was a former student at Saint Louis School but transferred before he made it to the varsity level.

The suspected gunman, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was a former member of the Virginia football team who was also a running back.

Taulapapa, who knew everyone involved, has been active on social media tweeting his love for the players lost, writing on Friday, “neither distance nor institutional change can ever sever the relationships and bond we formed. #wahoowa Family, first, last, and always.”

“I’ve had a great support system out here, so we’re just trying to keep pushing through,” Taulapapa said.

Wayne Taulapapa

>> School: Washington

>> Position: Running back

>> Class: Senior

>> Height: 5 feet 11

>> Weight: 207 pounds