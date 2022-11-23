comscore Hawaii Grown: Washington’s Wayne Taulapapa has a season to remember
Hawaii Grown: Washington's Wayne Taulapapa has a season to remember

  Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa scores on Nov. 12.

    Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa scores on Nov. 12.

  Wayne Taulapapa

    Wayne Taulapapa

  Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa held the ball skyward after scoring a touchdown against Colorado on Saturday in Seattle.

    Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa held the ball skyward after scoring a touchdown against Colorado on Saturday in Seattle.

The former Virginia running back and Punahou School alumnus has made the most of his one season as a graduate student at UW after serving a two-year mission in Nicaragua, where he learned to speak Spanish, and then playing four seasons with the Cavaliers.

