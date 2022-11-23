Hawaii Grown: Washington’s Wayne Taulapapa has a season to remember
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:12 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa scores on Nov. 12.
COURTESY GOHUSKIES.COM
Wayne Taulapapa
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa held the ball skyward after scoring a touchdown against Colorado on Saturday in Seattle.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree