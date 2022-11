Scoreboard – Nov. 23, 2022

CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College men: Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Fifth place: Texas Tech vs. Ohio State, 9:30 a.m. Seventh place: Louisville vs. Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m. Final: Creighton vs. Arizona, noon. Third place, Arkansas vs. San Diego State, 5 p.m. Games at the Lahaina Civic Center. College men: Big Island Holiday Classics, Colorado-Colorado Springs vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. THURSDAY BASKETBALL College women: Big Island Holiday Classic, Saint Edward’s vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2:15 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service