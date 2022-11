Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you need clear evidence that the Democratic Party is inflexible and highly intolerant, just read Richard Borreca’s recent column (“Tulsi Gabbard tries to reinvent herself — again — but minus steady principle, won’t matter,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, Nov. 20).

Borreca lambasted Gabbard because she has moved on from the Democratic Party. Who can blame her? With all the corruption here, and the poor decisions thrust upon the country leading us into terrible times, I would have left too, as so many others have.

His argument that Gabbard didn’t toe the line the Democratic Party wanted her to, and left the Democrats as an “in-your-face angry divorce,” provides more fact in a couple of words than Fox News could ever hope to achieve in highlighting the Democrats’ fake “acceptance.” Unfortunately, too many here can’t see that. They follow like sheep to the slaughter.

Don Clark

Aiea

