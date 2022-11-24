Editorial: A day for thanks and reflection

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thanksgiving is considered one of the most traditionally American of holidays, even though it celebrates values that are truly universal. Families gathering, enjoying what they have with each other and, in the spirit of the season, sharing with those who have less.

What seems a simple observance, of course, is not. Even its origins, tied to the arrival and survival of European settlers in a land already home to indigenous people, some find problematic.

The conflicts and displacement of native inhabitants on the American continent definitely complicate the Thanksgiving story that has been taught to schoolchildren over the half-century that it’s been officially a national holiday. In Hawaii as well, the understanding of what it means to be American is nuanced, with a painful history still playing out among its own indigenous population.

But over time, as understanding of historical issues has evolved and the Thanksgiving story has filled in with a more realistic telling, the way most people enjoy this day has not been diminished. Being surrounded by friends and family is, after all, a good thing, and marking the occasion with favorite dishes is a real pleasure.

This is the first Thanksgiving since the arrival of COVID-19 that is being marked without the restrictions that were hallmarks of the pandemic. Those who have braved the airport crowds to join loved ones elsewhere no longer do so with masking mandates, wearing a face covering if they choose to protect themselves.

The availability of multiple options for immunization are welcomed by many, rejected by others, but with nothing like the contentiousness of a year ago. That’s surely one of the reasons to feel thankful.

Even the political clashes of the past two years seem to have eased. The exhaustion of the national midterm election cycle has left many Americans eager to take a holiday break from that. It would be even better if, at long last, families might refrain from political arguments over the Thanksgiving meal.

For some families, sadly, that is the least of their worries. Hawaii had many people living on the edge of financial collapse even before the pandemic and, now, inflation has raised the bar for survival even higher. Tragedies inflicted by COVID, crime and gun violence have left empty seats around the dinner table.

Looking around this world, there is no shortage of causes for worry.

If anything, though, such things make the need for quiet celebrations more important, not less.

Thanksgiving in America actually dates to 1789, when President George Washington issued a proclamation for “a day of public thanksgiving and prayer.” It was President Abraham Lincoln, however, who urged its celebration on the last Thursday of November, which Congress formalized in 1870.

Thanksgiving Day in Canada falls on the second Monday in October as a harvest celebration held earlier when colder climate means crops are gathered in earlier in the year.

Notably, it is not only a special day for North America. Hawaii recognized the holiday officially in 1849, in a proclamation by King Kamehameha III. And Hawaiians had their own harvest-season holiday long before that. Waves of immigration added diversity to Hawaii’s population — and to the Turkey Day menu, making the often potluck feast distinctly island-style.

Those who extend their generosity in providing food for those in need demonstrate a particularly wonderful way to begin the annual holiday season. Gratitude is healthy for the spirit — more so when people spread that goodwill around.

Happy Thanksgiving.