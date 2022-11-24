comscore Gov.-elect Josh Green’s staff has diverse skill sets
Hawaii News

Gov.-elect Josh Green’s staff has diverse skill sets

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

Gov.-elect Josh Green has staffed his office with a diverse group of women with backgrounds in government and the private sector, including a new Cabinet-­level position focused on workforce and affordable housing, homelessness and social service policies. Read more

