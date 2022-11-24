comscore Health officials continue push for bivalent boosters
Hawaii News

Health officials continue push for bivalent boosters

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

Like the U.S., there has been an early rise in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases in Hawaii, and an intense influenza season. The two respiratory viruses, along with COVID-19, present a triple threat during holiday gatherings. Read more

Previous Story
Space Force establishes its first regional command in Hawaii

Scroll Up