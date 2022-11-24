comscore Kokua Line: Mahalos aplenty from Star-Advertiser readers
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Mahalos aplenty from Star-Advertiser readers

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Duke’s OceanFest head organizers Jim Fulton, back, and Chris Colgate tidy up lei at the Duke Kahanamoku statue in preparation for the event on Aug. 18 in Waikiki.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Duke’s OceanFest head organizers Jim Fulton, back, and Chris Colgate tidy up lei at the Duke Kahanamoku statue in preparation for the event on Aug. 18 in Waikiki.

Happy Thanksgiving! To celebrate the holiday, we devote today’s Kokua Line to readers’ expressions of gratitude. Read more

Previous Story
Space Force establishes its first regional command in Hawaii

Scroll Up