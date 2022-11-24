Kokua Line: Mahalos aplenty from Star-Advertiser readers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Happy Thanksgiving! To celebrate the holiday, we devote today’s Kokua Line to readers’ expressions of gratitude.

Mahalo

Mahalo to our 25 Red Cross volunteers and staff who deployed to Florida to help people in need following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. You are true heroes and we appreciate your service! — Diane Peters-­Nguyen

>> AFTER a two-year hiatus, this year’s Duke’s OceanFest was the most successful in its 20-year history. Heartfelt thanks to the record number of sponsors, participants and all the volunteers who helped make this year’s festival so memorable. We couldn’t do it without your kokua! — A Hui Hou, Chris Colgate

>> I AM thankful for my wonderful husband, Derrick, for taking care of me and our family. His generous and loving actions are done selflessly and from his heart. — Lynn

>> THE BOULDERS that block vehicles from tearing up Wawamalu Beach are a beautiful sight to see. Mahalo to everyone in the community who made this happen. This gem of the Ka Iwi Coast is coming back thanks to a common-sense conservation solution. Now if we can fill in the gaps between boulders where some motorcycles seem to be sneaking through it will be even better. Respect the beach, don’t destroy it! — A reader

>> I WOULD like to thank the person or people who found my wallet and cellphone in the Costco Kapolei parking lot. I had forgotten them in the shopping cart and drove home. Upon realizing this, I called Costco. Cindy in the optical department was able to connect me with customer service staff, who informed me that “someone had just turned them in.” I am so grateful for their help and honesty. I will be paying this forward! — Mahalo, Ralph

>> MAHALO TO Calvin, who works at the Moiliili Longs, for assisting me in submitting my medical appointment information with MinuteClinic. I was sitting in the waiting area not realizing that I should use the red kiosk to check in for my appointment. Calvin is a real credit to Longs. Aloha and mahalo to him! — H.J.

>> I WOULD like to acknowledge five-star best service before, during and after my surgery Nov. 9 at Kaiser Permanente. I want to thank all the staff, starting with Shanelle, who handled my telephone appointment a few days before the surgery, followed by Barry in the fourth-floor patient waiting area and the staff in the pre-operative room, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, operating room, recovery room and even the lady who wheeled me to the car. All these special people introduced themselves but I forgot their names. Also, an extra special mahalo to my primary surgeon, Lisa. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you all for the work you do. — Patient E.C.

>> I WENT to Maruki Tei at the Windward Mall to purchase bento lunches for my husband and myself. When it came time to pay for my purchase, I was told that a lovely girl ahead of me had paid for my food. I was so grateful and I thanked her profusely for her thoughtfulness and generosity. She even wished me a Happy Thanksgiving. It made me feel good to know there are still angels out there who think about us kupuna. May her life be filled with much happiness and many blessings. — Grateful senior

>> I WAS doing errands in downtown Honolulu and I hurried across the street before the light changed. But it had just rained before and my cane slipped on the wet road in the middle of the street. I had the wind knocked out of me, but when I tried to get to my feet I couldn’t as I kept slipping. Thankfully some passersby got me to my feet and across the street before the light changed! I thanked them, but never got their names. I hope that they read this and know that I greatly appreciate their help and hope that they and theirs are happy and well during this holiday season. — Vulnerable pedestrian

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.