comscore Mayor Blangiardi to move forward with historic preservation panel
Hawaii News

Mayor Blangiardi to move forward with historic preservation panel

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced his intent to staff the Oahu Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday, three decades after the City Council created it without filling its ranks. Read more

Previous Story
Space Force establishes its first regional command in Hawaii

Scroll Up