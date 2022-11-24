comscore Molokai woman found dead sought TRO against her alleged attacker
Hawaii News

Molokai woman found dead sought TRO against her alleged attacker

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT Mariano Garces

    COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Mariano Garces

A 43-year-old woman found lifeless in Mariano Garces’ home in Molokai had filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against him earlier this year, alleging Garces abused her for months, court records show. Read more

Previous Story
Space Force establishes its first regional command in Hawaii

Scroll Up