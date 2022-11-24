comscore Pandemic inspired donors but critical needs persist for nonprofits
Hawaii News

Pandemic inspired donors but critical needs persist for nonprofits

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Salvation Army is hopeful for its charity outlook this holiday season despite higher costs for goods and looming inflation. Salvation Army bell ringer Edward Gaines greeted shoppers Tuesday outside Walmart in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Salvation Army is hopeful for its charity outlook this holiday season despite higher costs for goods and looming inflation. Salvation Army bell ringer Edward Gaines greeted shoppers Tuesday outside Walmart in Honolulu.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Pastor Kim Houff and UH student volunteer Sierra Choi fills bags of food for distribution from the First United Methodist Church’s food bank on Monday afternoon.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Pastor Kim Houff and UH student volunteer Sierra Choi fills bags of food for distribution from the First United Methodist Church’s food bank on Monday afternoon.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Mark Brekke, the church’s handyman, fills bags of food for distribution from the First United Methodist Church’s food bank on Monday afternoon.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Mark Brekke, the church’s handyman, fills bags of food for distribution from the First United Methodist Church’s food bank on Monday afternoon.

There’s reason to be hopeful: Nonprofits nationally and locally report that donors continue to respond generously to the acute hardships brought on by the pandemic, even though traditional fundraising efforts have been hampered. Read more

Previous Story
Space Force establishes its first regional command in Hawaii

Scroll Up