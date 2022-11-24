comscore Japan Airlines to assess CO2 cuts in deciding execs’ pay
Japan Airlines to assess CO2 cuts in deciding execs’ pay

  • By Japan News-Yomiuri
Japan Airlines Co. will start factoring in the company’s carbon dioxide emission cuts when calculating executives’ pay. Read more

