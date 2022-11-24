News Japan Airlines to assess CO2 cuts in deciding execs’ pay By Japan News-Yomiuri Today Updated 12:45 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Japan Airlines Co. will start factoring in the company’s carbon dioxide emission cuts when calculating executives’ pay. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. TOKYO >> Japan Airlines Co. will start factoring in the company’s carbon dioxide emission cuts when calculating executives’ pay. JAL will introduce the system in 2025, which will be based on the amount of cuts achieved during the three-year period from 2022. Current performance-based compensation primarily focuses on company profits. Decarbonization has high priority in the airline industry. Airlines are concerned that without reforms, passengers — particularly from Europe, where environmental awareness is high — could shy away from using their services. JAL has set a goal of reducing CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050. It is working on accessing next-generation fuel and replacing its fleet with more environmentally friendly aircraft. ANA Holdings Inc. introduced a similar compensation system that goes back to 2020. Previous Story South Korea in demographic crisis as many stop having babies