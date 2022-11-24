comscore Japan’s toy industry focuses on gender neutrality
News

Japan’s toy industry focuses on gender neutrality

  • By Japan News-Yomiuri
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

More and more these days, gender-neutral play is being encouraged, with commonplace signs that read “For boys” or “For girls” disappearing from Japan’s toy stores. Read more

Previous Story
South Korea in demographic crisis as many stop having babies

Scroll Up