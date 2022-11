Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kua Kanoho scored 14 points and center Nihoa Dunn pumped in 12 as No. 7 Kamehameha overpowered Moanalua 58-35 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Moanalua Peek girls basketball tournament. Read more

Kua Kanoho scored 14 points and center Nihoa Dunn pumped in 12 as No. 7 Kamehameha overpowered Moanalua 58-35 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Moanalua Peek girls basketball tournament.

“I see progress, but there’s a lot of things we still need to clean up. Our offensive moments, there were spurts of us not moving well together and there were spurts of good, too,” Kamehameha coach Pua Straight said.

The Warriors played fullcourt man-to-man defense, forcing several Moanalua turnovers.

“We’re learning how to play at a fast pace. We have a young team, so it’s coming,” Straight added.

Dunn was a force, an automatic scorer on the left block. She is a freshman.

“We are very looking forward to her contribution this year as a true big. She’s the tallest girl, the truest big I’ve coached since Kalina Obrey,” Straight said.

Another promising freshman is guard Rylee Paranada, who can hit the 3 and drive to the bucket.

“We brought her up to practice after her eighth grade season. In all of our games, she’s been an immediate spark off the bench as our sixth man,” Straight said.

Kamehameha improved to 2-2 in nonconference play. The Warriors will have Thanksgiving off before playing at Mid-Pacific on Saturday.

Shailoh Liilii paced Moanalua with 14 points. The young Na Menehune struggled early against fullcourt pressure, but found more success and were able to finish at the rim with more consistency.

Moanalua played without point guard Braylee Riturban (illness) and guard Rheanna Nobleza, who has a health condition and could return later in the season.

“We haven’t had one practice for all our starters, but we’re getting there,” Na Menehune coach Kirk Ronolo said. “I schedule these games for a reason. A lot of these ILH teams are tougher than OIA competition, so we play them early and see what kind of looks we get and what kind of competition we give them.”

With a day off on Thursday, Straight and all coaches are feeling grateful for a bit of a break.

“I’m thankful for a lot of things. I’m especially thankful for this opportunity to coach, to be able to influence lives. I’m thankful for my family, my husband who’s at all my games and films them for me,” she said. “I’m also thankful for this tournament. We had the McKinley tournament. We have this tournament, so we’re stoked just to be able to get preseason games. Last year was so fast. I’m grateful for the time we have to prepare our teams.”

No. 6 Punahou 43, Radford 29

Kelani Stewart scored 11 and Laynee Torres-Kahapea tallied 10 to lead the Buffanblu. Julissa Bollinger led the Lady Rams with 13 points.

No. 2 Maryknoll 58, Nanakuli 8

Taimane Faleafine-Auwae and Hailey Perez scored 10 points each to pace a balanced Lady Spartans attack. Elisa Holakeituai and Dylan Neve added nine points each.

Moanalua Peek Tournament

Wednesday’s scores

No. 5 Punahou 43, Radford 29

No. 3 Maryknoll 58, Nanakuli 8

No. 7 Kamehameha 58, Moanalua 35

Friday’s games

No. 7 Kamehameha vs. Nanakuli, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Punahou vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Maryknoll vs. Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Moanalua vs. No. 3 Maryknoll, 11 a.m.

Radford vs. No. 7 Kamehameha, 12:30 p.m.

Nanakuli vs. No. 5 Punahou, 2 p.m.