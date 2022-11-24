comscore Punahou hungry for revenge against Kahuku in Open Division final
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou hungry for revenge against Kahuku in Open Division final

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Alai Williams was held to 46 yards on 10 carries against Kahuku earlier this season.

    CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Punahou’s Alai Williams was held to 46 yards on 10 carries against Kahuku earlier this season.

When Punahou (9-1) and defending champion Kahuku (11-2) clash in the Open Division final of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships on Friday night, the hungrier team might just be the Buffanblu. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 23, 2022

Scroll Up