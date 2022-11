Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It didn’t take a federal jury long to convict former IBEW 1260 union leader Brian Ahakuelo on all 69 counts against him, including fraud, money laundering and embezzlement. Read more

It didn’t take a federal jury long to convict former IBEW 1260 union leader Brian Ahakuelo on all 69 counts against him, including fraud, money laundering and embezzlement. His wife, Marilyn, also was found guilty Monday of multiple crimes, which paid for their lavish lifestyles at union members’ expense. The IBEW Local 1260 represents 3,500-plus electrical workers in Hawaii and Guam; roughly $3.75 million has been returned to members. Good.

The breadth and arrogance of their crimes included a multimonth trip to Las Vegas, airfares, a pickup truck and paying inexperienced relatives excessive wages in violation of union bylaws. They will be sentenced in March.