The Guardians have arrived in Hawaii — that being the official name for the troops in the U.S. Space Force, establishing its first regional command here. It was a controversial name when unveiled in 2020, mainly because it calls to mind the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

The new branch is concerned more with national security than stargazing, but in reviewing the initial suggestions, space-y names like “Fleet Officer” and even “Cosmonaut” do turn up. “Guardians” starts sounding a lot better.