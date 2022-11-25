comscore Editorial: Shop local, small and don’t stress
Editorial: Shop local, small and don’t stress

Whether you call tomorrow Small Business Saturday or Shop Small Saturday, that’s a suggestion we endorse. Channeling your spending power into local businesses and local makers supports the island economy and gives gifts a special appeal that comes with Hawaii ties. Read more

