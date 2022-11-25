Big waves draw surfers and onlookers to Oahu’s North Shore
- By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
People checked out the high surf at the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore on Thanksgiving Day.
ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
A lifeguard warned people to move off of the rocks at Shark’s Cove on the North Shore.
ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
A surfer rode the waves at Alii Beach in Haleiwa on Thursday.
ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, a surfer hit the waves at Alii Beach.
