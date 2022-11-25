comscore Big waves draw surfers and onlookers to Oahu’s North Shore
Hawaii News

Big waves draw surfers and onlookers to Oahu’s North Shore

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER People checked out the high surf at the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore on Thanksgiving Day.

    ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    People checked out the high surf at the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore on Thanksgiving Day.

  ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A lifeguard warned people to move off of the rocks at Shark's Cove on the North Shore.

    ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    A lifeguard warned people to move off of the rocks at Shark’s Cove on the North Shore.

  ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A surfer rode the waves at Alii Beach in Haleiwa on Thursday.

    ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    A surfer rode the waves at Alii Beach in Haleiwa on Thursday.

  ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Above, a surfer hit the waves at Alii Beach.

    ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Above, a surfer hit the waves at Alii Beach.

The Aleutian juice of winter has struck the islands again. After a couple of weeks of swells from the north and western Pacific hitting the North Shore, the winter surf season seems to have arrived early, drawing surfers and hordes of onlookers. Read more

