Blaze at Kalihi home ignited by ‘thermal runaway’ accident

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Honolulu Fire Department investigation has classified a fire that erupted Tuesday at a Kalihi residence as accidental, touched off by a “thermal runaway situation” that occurs when lithium ion batteries overheat while being charged. Read more

A Honolulu Fire Department investigation has classified a fire that erupted Tuesday at a Kalihi residence as accidental, touched off by a “thermal runaway situation” that occurs when lithium ion batteries overheat while being charged.

No injuries were reported. The damage estimate to property and contents in the home in the 1600 block of Monte Street is $170,000, according to a news release issued Thursday by the department.

Firefighters received a 911 call at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday for a building fire and responded with 10 HFD units staffed with 39 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene five minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the small, two-story residential structure.

Firefighters then began an aggressive attack to control the fire and secured a water supply. A search for occupants was also conducted to confirm that no one was inside the structure. The fire was declared under control at 4:34 p.m. and fully extinguished at 5:09 p.m. The American Red Cross was notified to provide assistance for the four adults and one child who were displaced.