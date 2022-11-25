comscore Blaze at Kalihi home ignited by ‘thermal runaway’ accident
Hawaii News

Blaze at Kalihi home ignited by ‘thermal runaway’ accident

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Honolulu Fire Department investigation has classified a fire that erupted Tuesday at a Kalihi residence as accidental, touched off by a “thermal runaway situation” that occurs when lithium ion batteries overheat while being charged. Read more

